Calls, Cash, Cars are the inducements as state gets ready for municipal polls

“Take a cab, or I will send a car but come what may as every vote is crucial.” A day before the municipal polls, these are the requests, pleas and demands people of Hyderabad are getting from their native towns.

Near and dear ones from the small towns are also sending requests and news of money distribution with a warning that they may lose out if the voters don’t come. For those residing in the city and reluctant to go to their native towns to cast their votes in the municipal polls these are the few inducements.

“I have been getting calls from all the contestants of our ward in our town since the last two days. They are literally begging and promising to arrange transport and also some cash,” said an Octogenarian in Uppal. The pressure from relatives and friends is increasing though he is unwilling to go due to his poor health.

High price

With each vote becoming precious due to the small size of voters in each ward the contestants seem to be going to any length to attract voters. “Ruling party candidates are offering not less than ₹ 3,000 while others are a bit behind,” agreed a voter in Peerzadiguda Municipality.

A family of four will end up earning at least ₹ 20,000 in these elections, agree leaders of political parties wishing anonymity. A candidate in a municipality in Narayanpet district is said to be gifting gold rings while sarees, household articles have become common.

New high

Such is the money flow in these elections this time, a three-time MLA is agonised to see such huge spending. “I have been in politics for 25 years but never saw such influence of money in local body elections,” he said.

He is astonished to see that people are not asking for roads, better infrastructure or raising issues like drinking water, but are openly demanding money. “We have 10 votes in our family. How much are you willing to spend has become a norm,” he said. “Shocking was that a guy who bought a new flat worth ₹ 50 lakh a few weeks ago also complained that he did not get his share of liquor so far!”