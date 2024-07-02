Calling for a rally demanding jobs, OU JAC leader ends hunger strike, another starts  

Calling for organising a rally for job notifications, among other demands of the unemployed, Osmania University Joint Action Committee leader Motilal Naik ended his indefinite strike on Tuesday.

Mr. Naik speaking to media persons said his deteriorating health condition was the reason he was calling off the strike. “It’s been nine days since I am on strike without food and water, but I haven’t heard anything from this prajapalana government. Not one vacancy in the Groups is increased. My vitals are not stable hence I am calling off the fast,” he said.

He, however, said he would be part of united students’ front and supported by the parties in the Opposition to mount pressure on the government to implement the promises made to the unemployed in the manifesto starting Wednesday.

According to Mr. Naik, the demands are: “Postpone the present DSC and announce a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) with 25,000 vacancies, a 1:100 selection ratio for Group 1, increase Group 2 vacancies by 2000 and Group 3 by 3000, and cancellation of the G.O. 46.”

A few hours after Mr. Naik called off his strike; Palakuri Ashok Kumar, a teacher at a privately-run academy for competitive examinations, announced his indefinite strike through a video post.

Hailing from Nalgonda, Mr. Ashok Kumar contested the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency election to Legislative Council last month. He goes by his moniker ‘Ashok Sir’ among student community for his popular publication and study material relating to Groups exam preparation.

Criticising the government for not implementing the promises to the unemployed, Mr. Ashok Kumar, congratulating Mr. Naik for his hunger strike, said he too endorses the same demands.

Organisations such as OU JAC, BJYM, ABVP, leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party, who expressed solidarity with the recent protests, and others have given a call to lay siege to Telangana Public Service Commission on July 4.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, briefly after his video post, was seen being bundled into a police SUV outside the Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences.

