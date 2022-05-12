Callaway Golf to hire 200 for Digital Tech centre

May 12, 2022 22:48 IST

KTR opens 20,000 sq. ft. facility in Hyderabad

US-based golf equipment, apparel and entertainment firm, Callaway Golf Company, has established a Digital Technology facility in Hyderabad.

The 20,000 sq. ft. facility, in the IT hub of the city, which plans to hire 200 people over the next couple of years, was inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first-of-its-kind to be set up by the company, the DigiTech facility will be an integral part of long-term strategy to build technology enabled ecosystem that will empower businesses through advanced Data Analytics, Application Development and Support, Cyber Security, Project Management, E-Commerce, Infrastructure and Services to all its key markets globally, Callaway said.

The Minister said that launch of the technology support centre of a renowned global brand like Callaway is bound to make many more firms from the world of sports and allied fields look at Hyderabad to set up such facilities.

The Telangana government is geared up to support new businesses with requisite infrastructure, business-friendly environment and support and talented manpower.

Stating that Hyderabad is home to some of the largest facilities of marquee technology companies, including Qualcomm, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google, Mr. Rao urged Callaway leadership to bring its other brands to the city as there is a huge opportunity down here. “The government can provide land, help you with quick approval and help you find a good partner for Indian market if you want a joint venture or franchise option,” he said, pointing to how Telangana is an extremely progressive, and forward thinking State and has the best social infrastructure in the country.

Headquartered in California, Callaway has a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, Travis Mathew and Jack Wolfskin.

Senior vice-president, Global Information Technology at Callaway Golf, Sai Koorapati said that the DigiTech Facility, with its quality of technical talent, will help leverage technology to achieve accelerated growth volumes. Availability of talent pool, good infrastructure and the ease of doing business levels made the company locate the facility in Hyderabad, he said.