Call to use reusable steel vessels

SIDDIPET

07 June 2020 20:16 IST

Finance Minister inaugurates ward-level ‘steel bank’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon general public to opt for reusable stainless steel utensils instead of disposable plastic materials during functions and other programmes.

Inaugurating steel bank at 4th, 9th and 13th wards on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that a ‘steel bank’ would be set up in all the wards and urged the people to come forward to use them. “These steel banks are being established with the help of Balavikasa and municipal corporation. This will reduce the use of plastic and arrest the spread of cancer. As many as 12 varieties of steel vessels will be available here for hire at the bank at very low rate,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

He made the people to take a pledge to utilise reusable stainless steel material for any functions.

Godavari water

Mr. Harish Rao said that Godavari water would reach the outskirts of Narsapur within two weeks. He has also promised to allot double bedroom houses to the locals once the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.

Municipal chairman K. Rajanarsu, Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and others were present.