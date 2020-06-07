Call to use reusable steel vessels

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon general public to opt for reusable stainless steel utensils instead of disposable plastic materials during functions and other programmes.
Inaugurating steel bank at 4th, 9th and 13th wards on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that a ‘steel bank’ would be set up in all the wards and urged the people to come forward to use them. “These steel banks are being established with the help of Balavikasa and municipal corporation. This will reduce the use of plastic and arrest the spread of cancer. As many as 12 varieties of steel vessels will be available here for hire at the bank at very low rate,” said Mr. Harish Rao.
He made the people to take a pledge to utilise reusable stainless steel material for any functions.
Godavari water
Mr. Harish Rao said that Godavari water would reach the outskirts of Narsapur within two weeks. He has also promised to allot double bedroom houses to the locals once the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.
Municipal chairman K. Rajanarsu, Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism