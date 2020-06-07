Telangana

Call to use reusable steel vessels

Finance Minister T Harish Rao at the inauguration of steel bank in Siddipet.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao at the inauguration of steel bank in Siddipet.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Finance Minister inaugurates ward-level ‘steel bank’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon general public to opt for reusable stainless steel utensils instead of disposable plastic materials during functions and other programmes.

Inaugurating steel bank at 4th, 9th and 13th wards on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that a ‘steel bank’ would be set up in all the wards and urged the people to come forward to use them. “These steel banks are being established with the help of Balavikasa and municipal corporation. This will reduce the use of plastic and arrest the spread of cancer. As many as 12 varieties of steel vessels will be available here for hire at the bank at very low rate,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

He made the people to take a pledge to utilise reusable stainless steel material for any functions.

Godavari water

Mr. Harish Rao said that Godavari water would reach the outskirts of Narsapur within two weeks. He has also promised to allot double bedroom houses to the locals once the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.

Municipal chairman K. Rajanarsu, Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 8:16:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/call-to-use-reusable-steel-vessels/article31772888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY