Call to stop hate posts on social media

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) submitted a representation to Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to take measures to curtail vicious propaganda in the social media and in a section of media against deceased Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy and her family.

The Association said that after the gruesome killing of Abdullapurmet Tahasildar Vijaya Reddy, reports were doing rounds that many others were involved in the murder of the Tahsildar.

TRESA leaders Vanga Ravinder Reddy and K. Gautam Kumar also brought to the notice of DGP about posts in the social media.

Patta passbooks

They also complained to the State police head reported threats issued to some staff and officers in other mandal revenue offices in various districts that the revenue officers too would meet similar fate if their passbooks were not issued.

A separate delegation of Revenue joint action committee led by V. Latchi Reddy, president of Deputy Collectors’ Association met Additional Director General of Police Jitender and submitted a memorandum with a similar demand on social media posts. The delegation wanted the case of Vijaya Reddy to be tried by a fast track court.