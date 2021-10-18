Call to protect interests of peasantry

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

18 October 2021 21:11 IST

Centre trying to crush farmers’ agitation, says Vijoo Krishnan

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) joint secretary Vijoo Krishnan has alleged that the BJP regime at the Centre was resorting to oppressive tactics to crush the ongoing agitation by farmers against the Centre’s three farm laws since November last year.

Undeterred by the repressive measures by the BJP dispensation, the farmers are spearheading the agitation with indomitable spirit demanding the repeal of the three “pro-corporate” agriculture laws, he said, adding that the farmers are determined to continue the ongoing agitation until the three “black laws” are repealed.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Bharatha Vyavasaya Rangam — Prastutha Savallu” (Indian Agriculture Sector — Current Challenges) organised by the Telangana Rythu Sangham in Kothagudem on Monday, according to a press release.

“The recent incidents of violence against peacefully agitating farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam were part of a conspiracy to foment trouble and crush the farmers’ ongoing agitation against the detrimental farm laws,” he alleged.

The overwhelming support from all sections of society for the just cause of farmers has made the farmers’ agitation a pan-India movement, he noted, calling upon members of the Telangana Rythu Sangham to mobilise farmers for a sustained movement to safeguard the interests and rights of peasantry.

Later, Mr. Krishnan took part in a protest rally organised by the CPI (M) district committee and various other mass organisations against the “anti-farmer” farm laws near the bus stand in the coal town.

CPI (M) State committee member K. Ilaiah, the district secretary Annavarapu Kanakaiah and others participated in the rally-cum-protest demonstration.