Call to promote brotherhood to bring lasting peace to Bhainsa

How can Bhainsa town, a communally sensitive place now in Nirmal district, have lasting peace? This question has started worrying all concerned after the current phase of violence which occurred after a lapse of about 11 years.

The town was earlier known as Mhaisa, derived from Mahishasur, the buffalo demon killed by goddess Durga. It was part of Nanded district in Maharashtra until 1956 when it was merged with the then Andhra Pradesh after reorganisation of States on linguistic basis.

The town is not more than a kilometre and half in radius with its old congested quarter and the newly developing housing area its east and west. The spread of any violence in the town is generally restricted to its old parts while there is less of disturbance in the new and comparatively expansive areas.

Job opportunities

“Despite the growth, unemployment is rampant,” affirms senior advocate in town C. Shankar. “The government can actually solve the riddle of communal violence by creating employment opportunities for youth,” he opined.

“Establish factories so that people from both communities can be employed. Togetherness in the place of employment will promote mutual empathy which in turn will foster friendliness,” he explained, as he delved into ways and means of ushering in lasting peace.

“We had promoted the ‘dostana’ concept among the youth of the two communities starting 2009 which gradually decreased policing and increased involvement of youth in local activities,” recalled Inspector General of Police (CID) P. Promod Kumar, who was then the Superintendent of Police of undivided Adilabad district and had the task of maintaining peace in the place. “We promoted sporting activities and created a mixed volunteer force which actually helped organise religious festivals here,” he added of the initiative of a decade ago.

Promoting friendship

The effort of Mr. Promod Kumar, who is among the officers overseeing return of peace in the trouble-torn areas currently, conceptually matches the proposal of the advocate. In fact, the former is planning to hold a meeting with officials to revive the dostana or friendship activity.

Former Municipal chairman and leader of the Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen Jabir Ahmed wanted positioning of more number of policemen in town to ensure peace is lasting. Recalling the phase where the two communities had shunned the phase of mutual distrust about a decade ago, the MIM leader said officers with good intentions can make the difference.