Call to increase poll percentage for MLC elections

TRS only party to have fielded a woman candidate, says Talasani

Minister of Information and Technology K. T. Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatela Rajendra on Monday skipped a meeting organised to mobilise graduates to vote for Telangana Rashtra Samiti candidate in the election of Member of Legislative Council from Graduates Constituency.

Holding the fort, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav spoke at length about what the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has done to help women in various walks of life.

“What the State government could do about women’s reservations we have done for local bodies. But for legislative bodies like Parliament and Assembly, the Central government has to bring in an Act,” said Mr. Yadav who spoke about the woman Mayor and 50% reservations for councillors in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Pegged as an interactive session, the meeting was sparsely attended and many teachers and students of institutions run by Exhibition Society made the quorum. “There are 93 nominations but only our party has fielded Surabhi Vani Devi, who is daughter of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. If she is elected, she will raise women’s issues in the Council,” said Mr. Yadav canvassing for votes on her behalf.

“This year we have 5.3 lakh voters in the Council elections. We want the polling percentage to be higher than 40% which has become the norm in Hyderabad,” said Mr. Yadav.

Earlier, some of the faculty members of colleges run by Exhibition Society raised issues, including the how privatisation of education will take the field out of bounds for women. “There is discrimination against women in the pharmaceutical industry’s manufacturing sector. We have a large number of students who are women and this unwritten policy makes them ineligible for jobs. We want this to change,” said P. Hyma who teaches at Vanita Pharmacy Mahavidyalaya.