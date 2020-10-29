Call to increase awareness on stroke, its effects

Stroke is 4th leading cause of death, 5th leading cause of disability, say doctors

On World Stroke Day, observed on October 29, neurologists and heads of corporate hospitals in Hyderabad have stressed the importance of making people aware about symptoms of the stroke, rushing patients to hospital in the ‘golden hour’, to avoid disability or death.

Neurologist at Aster Prime Hospitals Sindhu Vasireddy said that stroke is a condition where the blood supplies to the brain is disrupted, resulting in oxygen starvation, brain damage and loss of function. It is most frequently caused by a clot in an artery supplying blood to the brain, a situation known as ischemia. It can also be caused by haemorrhage when a vessel bursts leading blood to leak into the brain. Around 80% of strokes are ischemic.

“The main symptoms of stroke can be remembered and checked with the word FAST — Face – is the face drooping to one side, Arms – is there a weakness in one arm or leg, Speech – is speech slurred or garbled, Time – if these symptoms are present it is time to call emergency services,” Dr. Sindhu said.

Advisor and senior consultant in Neurology at Apollo Super Specialty Hospitals Satish Chandra said that stroke is fourth leading cause of death, fifth leading cause of disability in our country. It is three times more common in urban localities compared to rural areas. He said that slogan should be ‘Spot Stroke – Stop Stroke’.

Managing director of Yashoda Group of Hospitals G. S. Rao said that close to one-fifth of first-time stroke patients were aged 40 years or less. “The common risk factors — hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and dyslipidemia — are quite prevalent and inadequately controlled mainly because of poor public awareness and inadequate infrastructure. We are the first in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have introduced ‘Stroke Care on Wheels’ which helps in providing specialized, brain-saving care to stroke victims before they even get to the hospital,” Dr. Rao said.

Speaking about thrombolysis, neuro-interventional radiologist at Yashoda Hospital Suresh Giragani, said that clot dissolving drugs can help open the blockage and the affected artery, and if used within three to four-and-half hours after the onset of the stroke — the ‘Golden Period’ — damage to damage to brain cells can be prevented and aid in recovery.

Apollo Hospitals Group on Thursday announced a partnership with India Medtronic Private Limited to integrate Artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced stroke management.

The AI software will provide automated analysis in less than two minutes, enabling faster decision making in stroke cases, where every second counts.

“Through this partnership, Medtronic will help in bringing in stroke technologies, technical expertise, training and comprehensive stroke management with the integration of AI platform at the Apollo Institute of Neurosciences at 10 locations in Apollo Hospitals across the country, taking stroke management to the next level by standardizing stroke diagnosis and empowering clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions,” according to a press release.

Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group Prathap C. Reddy said that there is an urgent need to improve the treatment and management of stroke using digital technologies.