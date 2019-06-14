Call to have Harish attend Kaleswaram launch as minister

A post is going viral in the social media in which some supporters Sidddipet MLA T. Harish Rao urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to invite Mr. Harish Rao as a minister for the inauguration of Kaleswaram project scheduled for June 21.
“Respected Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Garu, Telangana was formed on sacrifices of several people who fought for our rights on water, funds and employment. You have entrusted the responsibility of constructing irrigation projects in the State on Mr. Harish Rao who worked day and night for completing these projects and ran against time. He was instrumental in completing the construction of projects. Invite him as Irrigation Minister for the inauguration of the project,” said the letter addressed to the Chief Minister. However, the writer preferred to be anonymous.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor