Call to have Harish attend Kaleswaram launch as minister

A post is going viral in the social media in which some supporters Sidddipet MLA T. Harish Rao urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to invite Mr. Harish Rao as a minister for the inauguration of Kaleswaram project scheduled for June 21.

“Respected Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Garu, Telangana was formed on sacrifices of several people who fought for our rights on water, funds and employment. You have entrusted the responsibility of constructing irrigation projects in the State on Mr. Harish Rao who worked day and night for completing these projects and ran against time. He was instrumental in completing the construction of projects. Invite him as Irrigation Minister for the inauguration of the project,” said the letter addressed to the Chief Minister. However, the writer preferred to be anonymous.