Call to amend Telangana Education Act

The State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has offered to take up with the State government amendment to Telangana Education Act, 1982, to ensure that private teachers, lecturers, assistant professors and professors got salaries from their respective managements on a monthly basis.

The government will be recommended to make amendments to the legislation to see that the managements gave priority to payment of salaries to teaching and non-staff from out of tuition fee earnings. A specific recommendation will be made to alter Section 84 of the Act to charge the salaries.

Mr. Vinod Kumar made the offer when a delegation of the association representing these sections of teachers in private technical institutions called on him on Sunday to submit a memorandum on their problems arising out of non-payment of salaries regularly. Mr. Vinod Kumar agreed with them that the managements of the institutions owed moral responsibility to pay them salaries every month. But, it was regrettable that the managements denied them the pay though they produced experts and higher officials in different disciplines.

A release said Mr. Vinod Kumar expressed apprehensions that if such skilled personnel diversified to other fields, it will be an unbearable loss to teaching profession. No one can shed the responsibility of taking care of their welfare. Nearly 52 per cent of total strength of students from school to college levels were in private sector. Therefore, there was every need to protect their teachers.

Like the legislation on Real Estate Regulatory Authority which saw to it that the sale proceeds of flats in an apartments complex were spent on betterment of the flats, law was required for payment of salaries to teachers from earning of tuition fee.

The delegation led by the association president I. Santosh Kumar appealed to government to amend Section 84 of Telangana Education Act.