Call to act against forest staff for attacking Chenchus

29 March 2021 21:16 IST

CPI demands probe by senior officer

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to order an inquiry by a senior IAS officer into the attack on tribals allegedly by the Forest Department personnel in the Nallamala forests and take action against the responsible forest officials.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Monday, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said it has been a practice for tribals living in the forest areas, particularly Chenchus in the Nallamala area, for long to collect the forest produce including ‘ippa puvvu’ (mahua), ‘kendu’ leaves used in beedi rolling and others.

Recently, the forest officials attacked and detained 16 women, including a 70-year-old and seven men, all Chenchus, who were on their way into the forest area to collect mahua, near Chenchu Palugu Thanda of Achampet mandal in Nagarkurnool district. He faulted the forest officials’ attack on the Chenchus instead of questioning them as to why they were going into the forest.

