Call on electoral understanding with TRS only during elections: CPI (M)

Party makes light of reports on alliance with TRS

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) made light of reports on the party’s efforts to forge alliance with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana in the next elections.

“Any understanding with the TRS will be decided based on the situation at the time of elections. The CPI (M) welcomes anyone who is fighting against the BJP, but the decision relating to electoral understanding will be taken at the time of elections,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday.

He was responding to queries on the CPI (M)’s stand towards the TRS in the light of the party delegation’s meeting with TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said the party had been continuing its struggles against the policies of the TRS government, but it was equally concerned about the growth of BJP in the State that was ‘dangerous’.

Mr. Veerabhadram felt that KCR continued to adopt a soft attitude towards the BJP as could be seen from the party’s decision to confine itself to criticising the BJP-led Central government on certain issues. “Let the TRS come out clear on its opposition to the BJP,” he said.