Call for tough action against food adulteration

KARIMNAGAR

15 March 2020 19:36 IST

World Consumers Rights Day celebrated

The Karimnagar Consumers’ Council in association with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and Lok Satta voluntary organisation organised World Consumer Rights Day at Film Bhavan in the town on Sunday.

Speakers urged the State government to crack the whip on those indulging in adulteration of food and other products.

Stating that food adulteration was more dangerous than COVID-19, they said that there was rampant adulteration of oil, fast food, eatables in hotels, snacks sold in kirana shops and other junk food.

Advertising

Advertising

Declaration of holidays alone would not check the spread of COVID-19, they said and urged the government to accord priority to sanitisation. They also requested the government to start providing breakfast to students in government schools on the lines of midday meals.

Karimnagar Consumers’ Council president K. Ramachandra Reddy wanted the revival of consumer clubs in educational institutions to empower students.

A poster on new Consumer Rights Protection Act 2019 was also released and government urged to implement the new Act in true letter and spirit.

Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas, IIPA leader M. Gangadhara, Rythu Ikya Vedika president M. Venkat Reddy, Karimnagar Film Society leader Syed Muzaffar, Lok Satta leaders K.S. Narayana, V. Laxman Kumar, Ganga Rao, and K. Sathaiah were present.