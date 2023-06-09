Call for regularisation of contract teachers in varsities

June 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy said that the regularisation of contract lecturers in Telangana universities does not attract any legal hurdles if the State government goes ahead with its assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself.

Speaking at a conference organised by contract lecturers (contract assistant professors) of Osmania University on Friday, he said that it was unfortunate that despite the Chief Minister himself asking the officials to initiate steps to regularise their services, nothing has happened.

He said that legally the government would not face any issues as their selection process and working norms were similar to regular employees. The regular and contract employees cannot be divided when their work is similar.

Former TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy said there were more than 3,000 vacancies in universities and regularising about 1,300 contract assistant professors should not be an issue for the government.

Former professor of the University of Hyderabad Haragopal, and Andhra Jyothi editor K. Srinivas were among those who spoke and extended their support for regularisation.

