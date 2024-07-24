ADVERTISEMENT

Call for raising awareness about rich tribal culture

Updated - July 24, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 07:55 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, B Rahul (middle) looking at the exhibits in the Tribal Museum in the temple town in Telangana on Wednesday.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, B Rahul has called for raising public awareness of the tribal museum at the ITDA to enable visitors to get a glimpse of the age-old rich cultural heritage of Adivasis.

He was speaking after visiting the tribal museum in the temple town on Wednesday.

Mr Rahul said the rich collection of the museum highlights the glorious tribal culture, tribal folk traditions and handicrafts.

He said he would contribute his bit for the development of the tribal museum.

Curator of the tribal museum Veeraswamy explained about the significance of the exhibits at the tribal museum and the activities of the Regional Centre of the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute (TCR&TI) at the ITDA.

