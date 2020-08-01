Call for Palamuru-RR water to ayacut by next year

The elected representatives of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, including ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, have resolved to start giving water to the ayacut under Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme from 2021 at any cost.

The two ministers, some legislators, MPs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and other officials along with Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar inspected the ongoing works on the project at the take-off point at Yedula tunnel and reservoirs at Narlapur and Yedula and other works.

Later, they reviewed the progress of the project with irrigation department officials. Legislators C. Laxma Reddy, B. Harshavardhan Reddy, G. Jaipal Yadav, S. Rajender Reddy, V.M. Abraham, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, M. Anjaiah Yadav, Chittem Rammohan Reddy, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, K. Damodar Reddy, K. Narayana Reddy, MPs P. Ramulu and M. Srinivas Reddy and others attended the review.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Niranjan Reddy asked officials to clear the pending relief and rehabilitation payments pertaining to Yedula and Narlapur villages. He asked the engineers to fix a time-frame for completion of every component of work and examine the possibility of taking up distributaries and minor distributaries under the MG National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Further, he asked the engineers to impound Yedula reservoir with Kalwakurthy lift water through its distributary D-5 and link all drinking water schemes in combined Mahabubnagar to water from the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. Mr. Goud told the engineers to keep all the legislators informed about the progress of the project works through the whatsapp group.

District collectors of Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy L. Sharman and Shaik Yasmin Basha, chief engineer of the project V. Ramesh, advisor to government on lift irrigation projects K. Penta Reddy, Nagarkurnool ZP chairperson P. Padmavathi and others participated in the meeting.