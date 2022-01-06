Call for Kothagudem constituency bandh on Friday

Political parties increase heat on TRS Legislator; harsh punishment demanded for abetting suicide

As the selfie-video shot by Ramakrishna, a debt-ridden businessman, just before killing himself, his wife and two daughters in old Paloncha on Monday created ripples across the district, the clamour for stern action against Vanama Raghavendra Rao, accused of abetting the suicide, mounted.

Raghavendra Rao, son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao of the ruling TRS, has been booked on charges of abetment to suicide based on a complaint filed by Janardhan, brother-in-law of Ramakrishna.

Janardhan, who hails from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, reportedly complained about threatening calls from some unidentified persons to withdraw the complaint.

In the heartrending video clip, 40-year-old Ramakrishna accused Mr. Raghavendra Rao of causing mental agony by bring pressure on him to send his wife to a hotel room in Hyderabad to get the property dispute he had with his elder sister resolved.

“He spoke to me in a disgraceful manner, which no husband would like to hear. I am feeling helpless and left with no option but to take the drastic step,” he added.

“I cannot afford to leave behind my wife and two daughters whose safety will be at stake after my demise. Hence, I am taking them along with me,” Ramakrishna said in an emotional tone.

“He has political influence and money power and already involved in several cases including a case of abetment to suicide,” Ramakrishna stated in the video.

“I appeal to all to prevent the atrocities being perpetrated by him to save hapless people like me,” he added.

As the video clip went viral on social media, leaders of various political parties and mass organisations staged protests in Kothagudem and Paloncha on Thursday demanding harshest punishment to the accused in the suicide case.

The CPI district council has called for a bandh in Kothagudem constituency on January 7 to press for stringent action against Mr. Raghavendra Rao and also resignation of Mr. Venkateshwara Rao as Kothagudem MLA to facilitate a free and fair investigation into the suicide case.

CPI (ML-ND) State assistant secretary P. Ranga Rao demanded that a case under the POCSO Act also be booked against Mr. Raghavendra Rao and a speedy trial be conducted into the suicide case.

Kothagudem legislator Venkateswara Rao in a letter addressed to people of his constituency on Thursday said that he was pained by the suicide incident.

He said he would fully cooperate with the police in the investigation into the case against his son Raghavendra Rao and keep his son away from the constituency and party activities till the completion of the investigation in an impartial manner.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Mr. Raghavendra Rao was detained by a police team in Hyderabad on Thursday evening for questioning. However, the Paloncha police maintained that efforts were still on to track him down. “We have not yet arrested him and will soon trace him,” said a police official of Paloncha sub-division late on Thursday evening.

Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000