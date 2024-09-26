GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call for independent probe, immediate reconciliation between communities affected by Jainoor communal violence

Fact-finding team comprising a number of activists claims that BJP, BRS and a right-wing organisation were in cahoots with one another to perpetrate violence against Muslims, including arson of houses, shops and mosques

Published - September 26, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fact-finding team that visited Adilabad district after the communal violence in Jainoor sought immediate reconciliation among communities, an independent inquiry into the incident and holding police officers to account for alleged dereliction of duty.

The team, comprising activists Sandhya, Padmaja Shaw, Kaneez Fathima, S.Q. Masood, Khalida Parveen, Sara Mathews and Ansar Sondhe, noted that there was communal tension between communities around Jainoor since May. The violence saw incidents of arson of houses; shops and other business establishments; mosques; and vehicles belonging to Muslims. The fact-finding team alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters were in cahoots with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters and members of a right-wing organisation in perpetrating the violence.

“Adivasis are being affected by political agendas,” said activist Sandhya, as she questioned why the police did not do enough to contain the situation, despite people having prior information that violence would occur. Ms. Shaw called for a free and fair investigation into the communal violence. The team visited villages near Jainoor, as they were unable to reach the actual site of the violence due to the presence of police checkpoints.

The team stated that disinformation that sought to perpetuate the rumour that scores of Muslims were marrying tribal women so as to encroach upon the land belonging to them was spread.

The team termed the violence in Jainoor a “well-planned conspiracy”, and efforts were made to weaken the socio-economic standing of Muslims. Prohibitory orders were in force in Jainoor and surrounding areas, and the mobility of residents was severely hampered, leading to a curtailing of the right to free movement. An Internet shutdown there is a violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Internet shutdowns, the team said.

A list of 14 demands released by the team included the removal of checkpoints leading to Jainoor, restoration of Internet services and action against political leaders involved in spreading hatred and disinformation, as well as those attempting to create divisions between Muslims and tribals.

The demands also called for periodic assessments of the communal situation by the district administration to prevent further incidents of communal violence and the formation of a body similar to the National Integration Council in Telangana.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:01 pm IST

