ADVERTISEMENT

Call for hike in mess charges, scholarships for BC students

February 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of youngsters demonstrated at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Sunday, urging the State government to enhance scholarships and mess charges of students belonging to SC, ST and BC students.

The youth took out a rally that culminated in a meeting at Dharna Chowk. Addressing them, YSRCP MP and national BC Associations’ president R. Krishnaiah said that the government was hiking the salaries of employees and public representatives. “With the same yardstick, why is the government not increasing scholarships and mess charges of these students?”, questioned Mr. Krishnaiah.

The government was spending hundreds of crores of rupees on flyovers and roads but was not willing to invest a few crores more on students whose future is the nation’s future, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A meal in a hotel is costing ₹80. But the government is allocating ₹10 a meal for a student. Is this justified?”, he asked.

The demonstrators demanded that the mess charges and scholarships be enhanced immediately, on a par with the price rise of commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US