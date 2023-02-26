Call for hike in mess charges, scholarships for BC students

February 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hundreds of youngsters demonstrated at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Sunday, urging the State government to enhance scholarships and mess charges of students belonging to SC, ST and BC students.

The youth took out a rally that culminated in a meeting at Dharna Chowk. Addressing them, YSRCP MP and national BC Associations’ president R. Krishnaiah said that the government was hiking the salaries of employees and public representatives. “With the same yardstick, why is the government not increasing scholarships and mess charges of these students?”, questioned Mr. Krishnaiah.

The government was spending hundreds of crores of rupees on flyovers and roads but was not willing to invest a few crores more on students whose future is the nation’s future, he said.

“A meal in a hotel is costing ₹80. But the government is allocating ₹10 a meal for a student. Is this justified?”, he asked.

The demonstrators demanded that the mess charges and scholarships be enhanced immediately, on a par with the price rise of commodities.