Call for fast track recruitment in railways to fill up vacant posts

June 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Planning Development Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar has urged the Railways Ministry to take up fast-track recruitment by streamlining selection procedures and providing enhanced pay packages with performance-based rewards to attract competent candidates to fill up the 3.12 lakh vacancies in critical posts in Indian Railways for improving efficiency and safety.

In a communication to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, the former MP said he was “deeply troubled” by the recent tragic events occurring on railway tracks and pointed out that despite advancements in technology, accidents continued to persist and hence, the safety issue and vacant posts has to be addressed.

Specifically referring to the South Central Railway (SCR), he said it is a vital railway zone serving Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka in transportation of passengers and goods, serving as a lifeline for millions of people yet, has been hampered by shortage of staff and hence, compromising passenger safety.

The high number of vacancies is a cause for concern with over 30,000 skilled posts vacant for electric traction sub-stations alone. The reliance on unskilled contractors to manage these substations has resulted in multiple disastrous incidents of significant magnitude, observed the BRS leader.

Mr. Vinod Kumar has called for presence of qualified and competent professionals in critical positions possessing necessary skills and expertise to handle the responsibilities. This can mitigate risks posed by under qualified personnel and work towards preventing future disasters. Safety and well-being of railway system and its passengers has to be remain a top priority, he maintained.

Manpower shortage of posts of ticket collectors, station masters, locomotive pilots, track maintainers, and other technical staff had affected maintenance checks, reduced efficiency and led to slow response times during emergencies and passenger complaints being unattended. This is while overburdened staff are under stress and fatigue resulting in decreased productivity, he charged.

He also called for collaboration with educational institutions to identify and groom potential candidates for railway positions, creating a steady pipeline of skilled individuals.