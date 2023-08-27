Call for ensuring justice for Dalits, ending caste-based discrimination

August 27, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

A two-day National Dalit Summit that commenced here on Saturday demanded justice for Dalits and ending caste-based discrimination.

The summit is being attended by over 350 delegates from 100-plus organisations from 25 States and Union Territories. Over 15 Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, former Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from various States are participating in the proceedings.

Addressing the convention, chairperson of the Centre for Dalit Studies Mallepalli Laxmaiah explained the importance of the struggles of Dalits and the space they have opened in democracy for all fighting communities.

Retired IAS officer Kaki Madhav Rao spoke about glaring inequality perpetrated by the present economic system and how B.R.Ambedkar becomes even more important to understand social inequality while understanding economic inequality.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R.Limbadri stressed the importance of education in the upliftment of Dalits and other marginalised communities and appealed for strengthening the process of learning. The speakers unanimously spoke about the constitutional mandate and how united mass resistance to oppression was key to emancipation of the Dalit community