HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for ensuring justice for Dalits, ending caste-based discrimination

August 27, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day National Dalit Summit that commenced here on Saturday demanded justice for Dalits and ending caste-based discrimination.

The summit is being attended by over 350 delegates from 100-plus organisations from 25 States and Union Territories. Over 15 Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, former Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from various States are participating in the proceedings.

Addressing the convention, chairperson of the Centre for Dalit Studies Mallepalli Laxmaiah explained the importance of the struggles of Dalits and the space they have opened in democracy for all fighting communities.

Retired IAS officer Kaki Madhav Rao spoke about glaring inequality perpetrated by the present economic system and how B.R.Ambedkar becomes even more important to understand social inequality while understanding economic inequality.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R.Limbadri stressed the importance of education in the upliftment of Dalits and other marginalised communities and appealed for strengthening the process of learning. The speakers unanimously spoke about the constitutional mandate and how united mass resistance to oppression was key to emancipation of the Dalit community

Related Topics

Telangana / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.