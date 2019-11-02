Call for efficacious vector surveillance, control measures

Expressing concerns over the threat of vector-borne diseases, several elected representatives called for effective vector surveillance and control measures to prevent spread of mosquito transmitted diseases across the district, at the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad on Friday.

Raising the issue, Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said that the district recorded a high incidence of dengue in the just concluded monsoon season.

He suggested that a comprehensive multi-pronged strategy should be implemented in a pre-planned manner to effectively prevent spread of mosquito-borne diseases next year.

Several other elected representatives of the rural local bodies sought strengthening of the public healthcare infrastructure and extension of 108 ambulance services, among other measures to ensure better health care facilities in remote areas.

The ZPTC members of Thallada and various other rural local bodies urged the authorities to upgrade the facilities in the Primary Health Centres in their respective mandals and ensure round the clock health services to needy people.

District Health and Medical Officer Dr. Kalavathi Bai said that intensive sanitation, anti-larval and fogging operations were conducted to destroy vector sources and health camps were organised with focus on 74 urban areas and 323 rural areas identified as “high-risk” areas across the district over the past couple of months.

She told the members that as many as 4,802 “KCR kits” were handed over to women under the State government’s scheme meant to promote institutional deliveries in government hospitals. Monthly pensions were being given to a total of 978 persons suffering from filaria in the district.

Collector R.V. Karnan directed the officials concerned to provide 108-ambulance facility at the State-run hospital in Penuballi and to expeditiously look into the suggestions made by the ZPTCs to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure facilities.

He outlined the arrangements for prompt procurement of paddy and cotton from the farmers in the ensuing marketing season.

The meeting discussed various issues, including agriculture, electricity, Haritha Haaram, and development works initiated under the 30-day action plan for comprehensive development of villages. Zilla Parishad chairperson L. Kamal Raj presided over the meeting. Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka and others were present.