Call for comprehensive probe into alleged corruption in sheep distribution scheme in Telangana 

The Gorrelu Mekala Pempakamdarla Sangham (GMPS) (Sheep and Goat Breeders Association) on Sunday welcomed the State government’s decision to investigate the alleged corruption in sheep distribution under the previous BRS government.

ADVERTISEMENT

They, however, underlined the need for a comprehensive inquiry, covering the entire disbursement process from the scheme’s inception. The association claimed that malpractice occurred at every level, from top officials to local distributors.

In a statement, State vice-president and Hanamkonda district general secretary of GMPS Kadaboina Lingaiah said members of the Golla or Kuruma community were given weak and small sheep by the previous government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The scheme, launched on June 20, 2017 by the then BRS government, aimed to support 7,31,368 shepherds with a budget of ₹6,000 crores. To date, sheep have been distributed to four lakh beneficiaries,” he said, alleging that the scheme was marred by corruption, with irregularities observed within the first six months.

The distribution reportedly involved inferior sheep instead of healthy ones, causing significant financial losses to the beneficiaries. “Despite multiple complaints to the authorities and the then Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav, no action was taken,” he said and stressed that all involved officials, brokers and politicians should be held accountable.

Moreover, the association highlighted that about 80,000 shepherds across the State, including 1,079 in Hanamkonda district, have been awaiting the distribution for two years, despite the beneficiaries having already paid ₹43,750 each through Demand Drafts.

The Congress had promised to complete the second phase of the sheep distribution within 90 days of coming to power, a promise included in their manifesto. The authorities, however, are now urging the return of these DDs, which the association strongly opposes, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.