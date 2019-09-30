Call for cohesive strategy to check viral fevers

Speakers at a round table on “Preventive steps to control viral fevers” held here on Sunday called for a cohesive strategy involving all stakeholders, including local communities, to strengthen disease surveillance and check vector proliferation for effectively tackling periodic outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

The round table was organised by the CPI(M) district committee at the IMA hall here.

Participants in the round table emphasised the need for scaling up mosquito control and sanitation measures to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases, including dengue, in the district.

CPI(M) district secretary N Nageswara Rao said several areas in the district, mainly Mudigonda, Chintakani and Bonakal mandals, continued to reel under viral fevers and dengue.

"Thriving on insanitary conditions, seasonal diseases took a heavy toll on several persons in many parts of the district so far this season," he said, deploring that the State government was “refusing to acknowledge the gravity of the situation.”

The State government should fortify the public health infrastructure, bolster disease control measures and ensure prompt medical services to patients suffering from various seasonal diseases, he said.

He demanded that the government sanction compensation to the “victims of dengue”.

Some doctors who participated in the round table said healthcare professionals were rendering relentless services to treat the steady stream of patients suffering from viral fevers and other seasonal diseases.

They expressed objection to what they called attempts by some elements to blame all private hospitals by generalising the allegations of commercialisation of medicare.

Representatives of the IMA district chapter, and district leaders of various Opposition parties including Congress, TDP and CPI (ML-ND), participated in the round-table.