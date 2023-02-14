HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for action against fake job agents

February 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding the government to take action against fake job agents who cheated people to the tune of lakhs of rupees, several victims held a dharna before the Collectorate in Nizamabad on Tuesday. They urged the authorities to invoke PD Act against those cheating people in the name of jobs in the Gulf.

Led by Migrants’ Rights and Welfare Forum president Kotapati Narasimha Reddy, they submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned.

“An accused called Shaik Basheer from Yedpalli village in Dichpally mandal collected some ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 from hundreds of people posing as an agent of RK Travels sending people to the Gulf for various jobs. He has been absconding for the last one month. No action has been taken against him so far despite a police complaint. We request the authorities concerned to seize his assets and give us justice,” a victim said.

Action was also sought against Vijayasri Diagnostics for cheating some of them in the name of medical tests by collecting ₹5,600 from each person.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.