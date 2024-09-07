ADVERTISEMENT

Call 139 for railway complaints: SCR

Published - September 07, 2024 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) has appealed to passengers to make use of the integrated helpline 139 (‘Rail Madad’), which is available in 12 languages, to register complaints. Passengers can opt for Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or directly connect to call centre executive. SMS also can be sent to the same number. Visit www.railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in to lodge grievance online. For medical assistance, press 1, which will connect a passenger to a call-centre executive. For enquiry such as PNR status and train schedule, press 2. For general complaints, press 3. For ticket cancellation and refund enquiries press 4. For disabled-related information, press 5, and for vigilance-related complaints, press 6, according to a media release on Friday.

