Cake-mixing ceremony at Regency college

December 09, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Cake mixing ceremony at Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management.

As the Christmas season ushers in, a cake-mixing ceremony was organised by the students of Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management on Friday, where students were joined by chefs from top hotels in the city.

The event was followed by a freshers’ party organised by seniors. It started with a high-octane dose of dance performance to welcome everyone and turned the environment energetic. The seniors were seen in blazers and traditional attire, while juniors in casuals.

A modelling contest was the biggest attraction that saw the participation of 160 students. The Ms. Fresher award went to Saraswathi, P. Bhargavi and Anjum from different streams and the Mr. Fresher award went to Siddharth, C. Madhukar and Upendra.

Other awards were given to Sushina Chakma (Ms. Best Attire), Ansh Peter (Mr. Best Attire), Gagan Sharma (Mr. Stylish), Rujula Ravindra (Ms. Smile), Rose Naik Banoth (Best Hairstyle) and Shyam (Mr. Presentable), according to principal P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy.

