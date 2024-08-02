CAG says net public debt available to Telangana negative in 2022-23 after considering outgo for off-budget borrowings   

Raising objections to the State not disclosing the quantum of off-budget borrowings in the budget documents of financial year 2022-23, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that the overall debt sustainability suggests that the net public debt available to the Government would be negative after considering the outgo on the servicing of the off budget borrowings.

“This may put significant pressure on the State finances and may push debt sustainability of the State to an undesirable level,” the CAG said in the State Finances Audit Report for 2022-23. Further, substantial portion of the market borrowings were utilised for providing loans and advances to public sector undertakings/special purpose vehicles/autonomous bodies for servicing (principal and interest) of the OBBs. “This is not a healthy practice from the perspective of debt sustainability,” the report said.

The State registered revenue surplus of ₹5,944 crore after three years and the target for fiscal deficit was 5% of the GSDP. The State registered fiscal deficit of ₹32,556 crore (2.48% of the GSDP) which was under permissible limit after two years. As per the medium term fiscal policy statement, the target set out for ratio of outstanding liabilities to GSDP was 25%. The ratio of total outstanding liabilities (₹3.49 lakh crore) to GSDP achieved by the State was 26.1%.

“The State failed to achieve the target of 25% for a third consecutive year,” the CAG said. Including the OBBs, the limit prescribed by the XV Finance Commission was 29.7% of the GSDP. Considering OBBs of Rs. 1.18 lakh crore, this ratio (in respect of Telangana) would be 35.64%, 5.94% above the limit fixed by the Finance Commission.

Audit assessed the OBB to be around ₹1.18 lakh crore. The State Government also facilitated ₹17,829 crore as further loans to entities — ₹8,696 crore towards interest payment, ₹3,531 crore towards principal repayment and ₹5,602 crore without any details whether it was interest payment or principal repayment in 2022-23 which are relatable to OBBs.

The CAG said as per the debt stabilisation analysis, the growth of outstanding public debt ranged between 12% and 19% over the past five years. “The ratio of the outstanding public debt to GSDP which was increasing year after year until 2020-21, shown a decreasing trend in the last two years. It was 24.63% in 2020-21 and decreased to 23.04% in 2022-23.

The CAG said the value of guarantees given by the State Government as per finance accounts was ₹1.98 lakh crore. The Government did not disclose the guarantees given to Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (₹50,000 crore) and Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation (₹398 crore).

The disclosure in respect of Discoms was short by ₹16,000 crore and documentation regarding risk assessment in respect of guarantees given was not provided. “Even the guarantees which should have been classified as direct 100% liability were being classified as medium to very low risk,” the CAG observed.