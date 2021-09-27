Cadres of Left parties stage protests braving rain in Telangana

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, members of a host of farmers’ organisations and trade unions took to the streets in Kothagudem, Manuguru and other towns in the coal belt region in support of the Bharat Bandh

Braving intermittent rain, scores of activists of the Left and other Opposition parties came out on the streets in Khammam and elsewhere in the district this morning in support of Bharat Bandh, buttressing farmers’ demand for scrapping of the Centre’s three farm laws.

Members of a host of unions and mass organisations representing farmers, labourers and people from various walks of life joined the protest organised by the Left parties in front of the new bus stand in the district headquarters town on Monday morning.

Senior leaders of the CPI (M), the Congress, the CPI and the CPI (ML-New Democracy), the Telangana Rythu Sangham, the CITU, the DYFI, the PYL and a clutch of other mass organisations led the protest demonstrations in the town.

Undeterred by inclement weather, hordes of demonstrators squatted on different stretches of the Suryapet-Khammam-Aswaraopet section of the National Highway 365BB pledging their unstinted support to the relentless agitation by farmers demanding repeal of the three new agricultural laws.

The TSRTC buses stayed off roads in most parts of the district from the early hours of the day, sources said.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, members of a host of farmers’ organisations and trade unions took to the streets in Kothagudem, Manuguru and other towns in the coal belt region in support of the Bharat Bandh.

The joint forum of employees, teachers, pensioners and contract staff extended their support to Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.