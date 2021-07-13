Cabinet to prepare annual recruitment calendar to fill posts

HYDERABAD

13 July 2021 22:41 IST

50,000 posts to be filled through direct recruitment

The State government has decided to prepare an annual recruitment calendar for filling vacant posts in different categories every year.

The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, directed the officials concerned to work out modalities relating to the job calendar so that vacant posts could be filled from time to time. The Cabinet decided to meet again on Wednesday to decide about the vacancies in government departments and the steps that should be initiated to fill these posts.

Senior officials, including special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and others, were asked to attend the meeting on Wednesday with necessary information. The development follows the Chief Minister’s announcement on filling of 50,000 posts initially through direct recruitment and this would be followed by recruitment to vacancies that arose due to promotions.

The Cabinet discussed the request from the employees’ associations regarding finalisation of cadre strength district-wise and sanction of posts accordingly. Officials concerned were directed to identify the vacancies and start the recruitment process at the earliest.

The meeting resolved to provide 50% reservation in admissions to residential schools to students hailing from respective constituencies. The school managements were instructed to mandatorily invite the local MLA, ZP chairperson, MPP and municipal chairperson to the monthly meetings convened to review the functioning of these institutions.

The State Cabinet discussed the Coronavirus situation in the State. Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi who led a team of experts which toured seven districts explained the first-hand information obtained about the steps taken to check the spread of the virus in these districts, bordering neighbouring States where the situation had still not come under control.

The Cabinet discussed the availability of oxygen and other basic amenities in the hospitals. Officials briefed the Cabinet about progress of vaccination, availability of medicines and preparedness of the department in the event of occurrence of the third wave of the pandemic.

The Cabinet directed the Health department to take steps in advance like keeping adequate stocks of medicine and other amenities and conduct of fever survey in the districts where the incidence of the virus was continuing.