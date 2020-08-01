Telangana

Cabinet to meet on Wednesday

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over a meeting of his Cabinet on August 5 to finalise the design of new Secretariat complex and review regulated farming in vogue in State, spread of coronavirus and status of education sector in the background of closure of institutions, a release of the CMO said.

