Cabinet sub-panel on podu land meets

The Cabinet sub-committee on podu land met on Saturday under the chairmanship of Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod at BRKR Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Forest Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina Chongthu, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P. Shobha.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the sub-committee was formed to find a permanent solution to problems related to podu land in the State.