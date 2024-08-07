GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study restoration of storage capacity of reservoirs  

Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to head the panel

Published - August 07, 2024 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has focussed its attention on the restoration of the storage capacity of reservoirs in the State.

The government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to study the situation and submit its recommendations. Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will head the Cabinet panel as chairman and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will be its members.

The irrigation secretary has been designated as a member of the sub-committee. The panel has been mandated to study and recommend the modalities/guidelines on the National Framework for Sediment Management issued by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry for the adoption of the national framework for restoration of storage capacity of reservoirs in the State, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in the orders issued recently.

