Cabinet resolution to felicitate Sonia Gandhi on Telangana formation day approved

Updated - May 21, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Government to address a communique to the ECI seeking permission to hold the State formation day celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

Former president of Congress party Sonia Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

With Telangana set to complete 10 years of its carving out of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, Congress government in Telangana has planned celebrations on a grand scale with approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Accordingly, it was proposed to hold a public meeting to felicitate Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi, who played an instrumental role in the formation of Telangana.

All those who worked for the formation of a separate State would be felicitated the same day. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka moved a resolution to this effect during the State Cabinet meeting held on Monday, and it was unanimously approved.

“The government will address a communique to the ECI seeking its permission to hold the celebrations,” said Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy while briefing reporters, along with his cabinet colleagues, on the proceedings of the Cabinet meeting on Monday

CONNECT WITH US