Cabinet resolution against CAA is ridiculous: Laxman

Telangana state BJP president K. Laxman on Monday decried the decision of State Cabinet to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the State Assembly on the lines of other states.

In an informal chat with reporters here, Mr. Laxman said it was ridiculous that the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to pass a resolution and demanded abrogation of CAA when the law enacted by Parliament is getting ready for implementation in the country.

The State BJP chief wondered whether the Chief Minister read the Constitution as he claimed to have read thousands of books or an announcement was made after the Cabinet just to satisfy MIM which is protesting against CAA.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, architect of Indian Constitutions, has clearly explained about the law and State governments are bound to implement the law enacted and passed by Parliament, he said adding that the State Cabinet decision is against the spirit of the Constitution. Even eminent lawyer and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had also said that there is no way a State can deny the implementation of the CAA when it is already passed by Parliament, Mr. Laxman quoted.

Only for refugees

The CAA is to accord citizenship to those minorities who faced religious persecution in Islamic countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and living as refugees in our country, he clarified and said the CAA is nothing to do with Indian citizens. He wanted to know whether KCR wanted to give citizenship to Muslims of Islamic countries. If so let him pass a resolution in the State Assembly urging Central government to give citizenship to Muslims of other countries, he asked.

Taking a dig at the KCR and KTR who always advocate not to discriminate on the basis of religion, Mr. Laxman said: “you have no moral rights to talk on discrimination on basis of religion when your government has given 12 % reservation to Muslims.”

‘Pakistani agenda’

In a series of tweets, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao brought the Telangana Cabinet’s stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 into cross-hairs and accused the Telangana government of being ‘aligned’ with Pakistani agenda against India.

In a series of tweets he said: “This entire effort is completely in alignment with Pakistani mischievous campaign against India. Telangana people will not accept this divisive vote bank campaign. #IndiaSupportsCAA“.

In another tweet he questioned why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to allegedly accord citizenship to Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and also Rohingyas.