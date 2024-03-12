Cabinet ratifies decision to provide 3,500 housing units to poor in each constituency  

March 12, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Cabinet has resolved to provide 3,500 housing units each in all the Assembly constituencies to the poor under the Indiramma housing scheme.

The State Cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has approved sanction of 4.5 lakh housing units, with an estimated outlay of ₹22,500 crore, to the poor irrespective of their party affiliations. The State Cabinet has also decided to sanction white ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, the process for which will commence soon.

The white ration cards would not be linked with the Arogya Sri benefits and they would henceforth be used exclusively for obtaining essentials at subsidised prices. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy briefed reporters about the decisions of the State Cabinet on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet had decided to create 16 corporations exclusively for BC, SC and ST communities. Accordingly, corporations for Mudiraj, Yadava Kurma, Padmashali, Perika, Balija and other castes would be created while steps would be taken to constitute separate corporations for economically backward classes. Special measures would be initiated for the safety and empowerment of toddy tappers community.

It was decided to allot 25 acres around the outer ring road for the construction of a complex for the products manufactured by the self-help groups. The complex would also be equipped with facilities for branding the products. In addition, it was decided to set up Rythu Bazars to be supervised by women farmers around the ORR. The Cabinet had decided to make payment of Rythu Bandhu instalment to 93% farmers within two days.

Inquiry into irregularities in irrigation projects during the BRS rule

The Cabinet has decided to appoint a committee headed by Justice Pinakini Chandra Ghosh to probe into the irregularities in the irrigation sector during the 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti government. The committee would be asked to complete its inquiry into the issue within 100 days and submit a comprehensive report.

Another judicial commission headed by retired judge Justice L. Narasimha Reddy would be constituted to inquire into the irregularities in Yadadri and Bhadradri power projects. The commission would also inquire into the power purchase agreements with Chhattisgarh government.

The Cabinet had decided to provide candidates who qualified in the DSC-2008 examinations with minimum pay scales. Required formalities in this direction would be completed soon and the candidates would be given appointment letters, Mr. Sridhar Babu said. The Council of Ministers had directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that there was no shortage of water supply during the summer months. The Cabinet had decided to launch a women empowerment scheme for which a 15 point programme would be released in the coming days.

CM and Ministers working as team

Mr. Venkat Reddy asserted that the Chief Minister and the Ministers were working as a team and the decisions taken by the Cabinet were in the interests of the people, not election-oriented ones. The government was committed to implement its assurances within 100 days and necessary steps had been initiated in this direction.

He advised BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to maintain restraint and discharge their role as Opposition party effectively. “BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is known for his “blatant lies”, and the Congress government is maintaining fiscal prudence in implementing the promises it made to the people,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.