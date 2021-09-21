Telangana

Cabinet panel to look into house site issues constituted

The State Government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to study the issues pertaining to house sites across the State.

The sub-committee will be chaired by Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and will comprise Ministers T. Harish Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, E. Dayakar Rao, V. Srinivas Goud, Ch. Malla Reddy and P. Sabita Indra Reddy as members. Municipal Administration department special chief secretary will be the convener of the Cabinet sub-committee.

The Cabinet panel has been asked to look into matters relating to unauthorized layouts, regularization of plots and house sites, gram kantham lands and any other issues as decided by the committee, according to orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday.


