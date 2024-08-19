Cabinet panel moots global tender for de-silting water bodies

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on sediment removal in water bodies, including projects, reservoirs, lakes and tanks, has instructed authorities to prepare a proper action plan for de-siltation wherever necessary and invite global tenders for the purpose so that the government could make a good revenue from sand and other minerals.

Chaired by Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the meeting was attended by Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao and Minister for Excise Jupally Krishna Rao as also the authorities of Irrigation, Revenue, Mines and Geology departments. Once taken up, the work should go on simultaneously in all identified water bodies and be completed in time, Mr. Uttam Reddy said after the meeting held here on Monday.

The revenue made from the sale of sand and other minerals be utilised for the maintenance of water bodies and the authorities must ensure that there was no burden on the government for taking up the exercise with coordination among all departments concerned. The objective should be to improve the water holding/storage capacity and besides getting some revenue for the upkeep of water bodies.

