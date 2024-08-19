GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet panel moots global tender for de-silting water bodies

Updated - August 19, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on sediment removal in water bodies, including projects, reservoirs, lakes and tanks, has instructed authorities to prepare a proper action plan for de-siltation wherever necessary and invite global tenders for the purpose so that the government could make a good revenue from sand and other minerals.

Chaired by Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the meeting was attended by Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao and Minister for Excise Jupally Krishna Rao as also the authorities of Irrigation, Revenue, Mines and Geology departments. Once taken up, the work should go on simultaneously in all identified water bodies and be completed in time, Mr. Uttam Reddy said after the meeting held here on Monday.

The revenue made from the sale of sand and other minerals be utilised for the maintenance of water bodies and the authorities must ensure that there was no burden on the government for taking up the exercise with coordination among all departments concerned. The objective should be to improve the water holding/storage capacity and besides getting some revenue for the upkeep of water bodies.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / water / water (natural resource)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.