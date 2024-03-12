ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet panel for in-depth study on problems faced by employees and teachers due to GO 317 and 46

March 12, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sub-committee convenes meeting under the chairmanship of Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine the problems raised by employees and teachers on the impact of GOs (government orders) 317 and 46 has decided to study in-depth the issues highlighted by them.

The Cabinet panel headed by Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarismha has decided to take representations from the staff till March 14. The sub-committee had decided to set up a grievance cell enabling the employees to air their views. It would also take the opinions of the unions of employees and teachers in this direction to understand their problems so that they could be resolved amicably.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar as members met here on Tuesday and sought clarifications from the officials concerned on the problems raised by the employees. Mr. Rajanarsimha assured the employees that the government would proactively consider the issues raised by the staff and take steps to redress them.

The Cabinet panel had decided to meet the representatives of the employees and teachers unions after senior officials explained the members about the issues highlighted by the employees to evolve appropriate solutions. It was decided to listen to the grievance of the employees as well as allow them to submit their problems online.

