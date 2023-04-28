Cabinet panel directs officials to expedite regularisation of house sites under GOs 58, 59 

April 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the officials concerned to expedite regularisation of house sites under GOs 58 and 59.

The sub-committee set one week deadline for completion of the process in coordination with Ministers and MLAs asking the officials to start distribution of house site pattas to applicants immediately. The sub-committee comprising Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, E. Dayakar Rao and V. Srinivas Goud as members held a meeting here on Friday to review the progress of regularisation process.

The panel wanted the officials to prepare a report of eligible beneficiaries district-wise. Steps should be taken to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries received house site pattas in line with the assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The district collectors were directed to hold daily review meetings and expedite the regularisation process.

