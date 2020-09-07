Cabinet nod for several bills, ordinances

HYDERABAD

07 September 2020 22:41 IST

Bills include abolition of VRO posts, changes in land registration norms

The Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has approved several bills and ordinances planned to be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of Telangana Legislature, including a couple of bills on revenue – for the abolition of the posts of village revenue officers and rights in land and pattadar passbooks.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the meeting discussed all the bills and ordinances to be introduced and the issues to be taken up for discussion from the government side during the session. The bills approved by the Cabinet include The Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill, 2020 and The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020.

The Cabinet is said to have approved the administrative sanction for the expenditure for the demolition of old Secretariat buildings and construction of the new Secretariat complex.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, the Council of Ministers has given the nod for amendments to the Telangana Municipality Act, 2019, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development – Gram Panchayats – Transfer of Non-Agricultural Property Act, 2018 and Telangana GST Act, 2017. Further, Telangana State Private Universities Act Amendment Ordinance, 2020 and The Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance, 2020.

Other bills approved by the Cabinet include The Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bill, 2020, ordinance on increasing the retirement age limit of teachers in Ayush Medical Colleges, Telangana State B-Pass Bill, amendments in the Telangana Court Fee and Suits Valuation Act, 1956 and The Telangana Civil Courts Act, 1972.

Earlier in the day, at the TRS Legislature Party meeting held at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, the Chief Minister is said to have stated that there were no plans for launching a national party as of now and he would discuss it with party leaders whenever the time was ripe.

However, it is not known as to why Mr. Rao had commented on the issue of the national party. Party sources said KCR had given the direction to party MLAs and MLCs on the strategy to be adopted during the monsoon session. He told the party Chief Whip and Whips to guide the members as per the LP decision to speak on various issues allotted to them by doing proper homework on the subject and sticking to the time allotted to them on the floor of the House.

Members of Parliament from the party also attended the Legislature Party meeting as special invitees and they too were given directions on the party’s strategy in both houses of Parliament.

Before the commencement of the meeting, KCR and other leaders of the party paid floral tributes to late Ramalinga Reddy by garlanding his portrait.