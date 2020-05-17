Cabinet meeting today on lockdown

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of his Cabinet on Monday to discuss the fourth phase of lockdown announced by the Central government and steps to be taken by the State government in that context.

The meeting has been scheduled for Monday as the government has reportedly decided to wait for finer details relating to the relaxations announced by the Centre as part of Lockdown 4.0. The Centre decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 31 while the State had already extended it till May 29.

Following the Centre’s decision to extend the lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had convened a video conference with chief secretaries, DGPs and senior officials of various departments late Sunday evening to discuss about the finer details of the fresh restrictions.

The proceedings of the video conference are expected to give clarity about the measures announced by the Centre and would enable the State to chart out its course of action accordingly. In view of this, the Chief Minister had convened the meeting of the Cabinet to evolve a State specific action plan that would include the relaxations that should be given and the stringency with which the ongoing lockdown especially in the containment zones should be implemented.