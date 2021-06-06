To decide on further action regarding lockdown

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will decide the course of action on the latest spell of lockdown in the State, which will expire the next day.

The meeting will also discuss the spread of COVID-19, healthcare, irrigation, payment of Rythu Bandhu amounts to accounts of farmers, agricultural operations and financial position of the government due to lockdown, a release said.

The release added that the opening of diagnostic labs at 19 district headquarters hospitals on Monday has been postponed to Wednesday. They will be inaugurated by Ministers at a fixed time in all centres. In districts not represented by Ministers, VIPs appointed by the government will complete the formalities. The Cabinet will finalise the venues for Ministers.

The meeting will also go into the action plan of various department to further curb COVID-19, which is already on the decline in the State. The preparedness of Health department to effectively face the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 will be reviewed.

Regarding agriculture, the Chief Minister will initiate discussion on Rythu Bandhu payout to farmers, steps to check circulation of spurious seed and availability of fertilizer and pesticide. The progress of ongoing irrigation projects and water availability to crops are the other issues to come up.