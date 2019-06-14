Cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of the Cabinet at his camp office on Tuesday. It will be followed by the meeting of the State executive of TRS at the party the next day.
Sources said the Cabinet meeting was likely to take up new legislation for municipal administration which officials have worked out on Mr. Rao’s instructions. The reforms in revenue as mooted by Mr. Rao to weed out corruption and the dedication to nation of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project were also likely to come up for discussion.
The Cabinet was likely to give its approval to hike in rates of social security pensions, Rythu Bandhu pay out to farmers and dearness allowance to employees. The construction of new buildings in Secretariat following the recent withdrawal of offices of Andhra Pradesh government from the complex will also figure in discussions, sources added.
