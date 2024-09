A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will be held at the Secretariat at 4 p.m. on September 20. The meeting is likely to discuss about legal status to Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), BC reservation in local bodies’ elections and damages in flood-affected districts and crop loss.

