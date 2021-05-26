Telangana

Cabinet meeting on May 30

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over a meeting of his Cabinet on May 30 (Sunday) to discuss, among others, the COVID-19 situation in the State and lockdown.

The lockdown with a relaxation from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. was initially imposed from May 12 to 22 and extended till May 30 later.

The Cabinet meeting will also discuss preparations for the ensuing agricultural season, cropping pattern, ongoing paddy procurement, availability of seed and fertilizer and steps to check supply of spurious seed, a CMO release said.

